Convincing win for Atlas against Morelia in choose MX

The Rojinegros of the Atlas remain as one of the best teams in the choose MX and this Friday, led by Jairo Torres, defeated 4-0 at Morelia Luis Malagon in a duel corresponding to the date five.

From the first time you noticed the dominance of The Burrow and annotated by Manuel Balda-the-minute five, and Ignatius Jeraldino to 31.

For the complement, the michoacanos tried to revive and to shorten distances, however the effort was insufficient and in the final minutes, Edson Rivera with a one-two finish put the 4-0 final, with annotations to the 70y 84.

With this win, the Foxes came to 10 points and are fighting for the top of the general table, while Morelia stayed in 10 units.

The next day the Atlas will be measured on Tuesday the 28th of April to the Eagles of America, while Morelia will be the faces with the Xolos of Tijuana on Monday the 27th.









AJ