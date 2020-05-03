COP25 : Emma Watson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sting engage against the global warming

Then that opens the COP25 in Madrid on Monday, 2 December 2019, a coalition of eminent persons, the united states, for the most part, called to actively fight against global warming. And is committed against Donald Trump, climatosceptique the first time.

It is this Monday, December 2, 2019 that opens in Madrid COP25the UN conference on the climate. The program for the next two weeks, debates, conferences and, we hope, of decision-making. A single watchword : #TimeforAction. All in an atmosphere tense as Donald Trump, climatosceptique convinced, promised to remove the United States to the Paris agreement on climate change by 2020.

This is in part to fight against this decision that the ex-boss of american diplomacy, John Kerry, has launched the initiative World War Zero. A coalition of personalities – from policy, to movie stars and some singers.is.s-, which intends to combat climate change. Emma Watson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sting, Jaden Smith, Shay Mitchell, or even Arnold Schwarzenegger have joined the movement. Their goal : “push the world to respond to the climate crisis in the same way that we have mobilized to win world War ii”. According to the ex-secretary of State of Barack Obama to the origin of this initiative, “no country is doing the work” to counter the climate crisis while “we should however manage the thing as a”war. It therefore calls on the citizen.do.s american.e.s to engage. 500 000 euros have already been released and the alliance will go to the United States in the coming months to try to raise the awareness of the population, for the time being little concerned.