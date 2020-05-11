Copiously mocked, Henry Cavill became a meme (kinda funny) after the first images of its series Netflix

Tv series

The old interpreter Superman embodies Geralt of Riv in the new series Netflix The Witcher. And users are not expected to laugh at.

To celebrate the start of filming of his new series fantasy The Witcher, Netflix has unveiled a first image of Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible – Fallout) in the skin of the main character Geralt of Riv. What revive the impatience of the fans of the saga literary namesake-success signed Andrzej The, that inspired said series, and video games.

A meme (which is great) is born

A big coup on the part of Netflix ? Absolutely. But for the actor, the creators and the streaming website, this project finds himself currently at the centre of a mockery of the most diverse on the internets. It was not necessary any more to give birth to a new meme. The reason for this ? These first images do not cause the excitement of the fans but make them more laughter than anything else.

And if it is hoped that the final render will be much better on the screen, and a physical evolution of the hero is to be expected in the course of the episodes (beard + scar in the future), the current rendering is far from being badass and amazing. On the contrary, the wig Henry Cavill makes it look like everyone except Geralt. And obviously, it was not necessary any more to inspire the internet users.

It’s the haircut that gets the most for his rank, and the montages can be counted by the hundreds for our greatest pleasure. Reminiscent the style capillary of Legolas in The Lord of the rings, Draco Malfoy or a good number of the characters of the popular culture.

Fans of the universe, therefore, were disappointed, and it’s understandable. Some users have not failed to remember what it looks like the character in the video game, and there is no comparison possible. The virtual version is much more ” badass “. Missed this time, Superman.