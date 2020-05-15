Copycat, Katy Perry ? Not so simple, says an expert in copyright law – Music

The american singer Katy Perry has just been found guilty of plagiarism. A judgment that is subject to debate, particularly because of the outlines still blur in this type of offence. The lighting of a specialist in intellectual property rights on the plagiarism in France.

This is the case of the six small notes. A gimmick synthetic repeated in a loop to form the main pattern and heady song Dark Horse (2013) Katy Perry. Problem : in the opinion of a jury of Los Angeles, the authorship of this passage is not to the american singer or one of the other five co-composers and co-producers of the title to 2.5 billion views on YouTube. On the 29th of July last, the artist and his label, Capitol Records, have been ordered to pay $ 2.8 million to the american rapper Flame, aka Marcus Gray, as well as a second composer, for infringement of copyright (copyright) of their piece, Joyful Noise, released in 2008.

May not be as resounding as the case Blurred Lines, tube in the summer of 2013 signed Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke – both men have had to pay nearly $ 5 million to the beneficiaries of Marvin Gaye for a “similarity” with his Got to give it up 1977 – the trial Dark Horse has focused the attention of the Atlantic. The arguments of the scholars and lawyers have done nothing : neither the disarming simplicity of the melody, or the existence of similar concerns in other pieces could not prevent him to be considered a certified copy. What is feed comments on a possible lack of understanding of the juryit , as the composers of Dark Horse have all ensured that they had never had the opportunity to ask the ears on the title of Flame, a rapper associated with the hip-hop christian.

This type of dispute is necessarily a matter of interpretation, Master Marc-Olivier Deblanc, attorney at the Paris Bar, specialist in intellectual property rights applied to the music industry, make clear to us the intricacies of plagiarism in France.

How to prove plagiarism ?

The French law speaks of counterfeit products. Building a case of infringement passes through a comparison and a friendly expertise in upstream. There are experts specialized in music composition, who are qualified for it. It was not their job to conclude to an infringement, but only give their opinion based on the sequences and the sequences of notes are similar, the rhythm, the harmonies, etc, They analyze even the orchestrations and instrumentation. Therefore, there may be an amicable arrangement out of court : compensation, a new deposit of credits, or a share of the revenues. A historical example : Laurent Voulzy with Rockcollection, which was forced to redistribute the rights to the Beatles, the Beach Boys, etc

“It is difficult to know what is the pure creation or a loan, sometimes by chance”

In court, the magistrate may also ask for expertise. And in reality, there is no infallible method, this is a lot of appreciation. It is a gamble that depends on a lot of objective data but also subjective. In terms of infringement, the magistrate shall presume that the work has been reproduced in bad faith. It is up to the defendant to show that this was not the case. And at least be in the privacy of the artist, it is difficult to know what is the pure creation or a loan sometimes fortuitous.

A simple audio file or video posted online can do it faith, if an artist believes that his piece was looted ?

Yes, of course. The copyright arises from the act of creation and their disclosure. There is no need to be registered to the Sacem, which is only a society of collection and distribution of rights. Take someone who would record or play on stage a guitar without being a member of the Sacem : his work is still protected.

The loans are reciprocal to a tradition of popular music. What is the relevance, for example, to claim the authorship of a suite of agreements ?

This raises a much broader issue. There are a number of notes, and one can imagine that one can not redistribute it to infinity to create a melody. Until further notice, it still manages to create original melodies. But today, the corpus of recorded music is so gigantic that it opens the door to claims sometimes wacky. Some things can not be protected : sequences of notes standard blues, melodies in the public domain or that, at a certain time, are recurrent. The infringement can also be unintentional, the case-law call it “chance encounters” when a certain melody is in the air. But it is still necessary to demonstrate it. Music feeds music, it must also circulate freely.

“It is better to go type in on Justin Bieber, Rihanna or Beyoncé as an artist confidential”

In 2015, then call in 2018, Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke had been condemned for plagiarizing Marvin Gaye on their title Blurred Lines. Is there an increase in claims since this case had made big noise ?

It would seem that in the United States this is the case. There has been a study on the number of claims in the first hundred titles on the Billboard [charts américains, ndlr]. The figures were mind-blowing We were not far of 30 % of the relevant securities. Claims the most absurd to others, more based. It becomes a bit routine. With social networks, you can’t help but see it as a form of gambling. Some ill-intentioned people think they can earn a lot of money, and are also a lot of illusions. Of course, it is best to go and tap on Justin Bieber, Rihanna or Beyoncé as an artist confidential. The complainant has lawyer fees to move forward and this can be a big disappointment.

These claims on the rise can they have the effect of a reluctance among composers ?

I don’t have this impression. Especially as it now takes into account the new modalities of creation. A european directive had mentioned the introduction of a new category of works tell “transformative “ – remix, sequencing, rework, mash-up, etc., The trio, the LEJ, for example, was registered in 2015, a piece that took in eleven tubes are pre-existing. If they had consulted a lawyer, it would have probably recommended to seek all the permissions to the publishers and authors are involved. And the result : their creation would have had little chance to get out in time to enjoy their success on YouTube. The application process can be quite long. Internally, the labels are also seeking permissions, in advance, if ever, an artistic director identifies a resemblance. The record companies have no interest in risking a conflict. Contrary to what you think is a bad buzz does not sell more discs.