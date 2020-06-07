Coralie Porrovecchio mom : it reveals a photo of his son Leeroy 👶

After his break-up with Raphael Pepin, Coralie Porrovecchio has found love with footballer Boubacar Kamara. She is in a relationship with him for two years and this story seems to be well-positioned to last, since the athlete and the ex-candidate tv reality became engaged in February 2019 and have just become parents for the first time. It is the 23rd of may that the little Leeroy is born: “I don’t have the words to explain to you how I finally feel complete and that this little baby so perfect was the only thing that was missing from my life” said the pretty Belgian on Instagram.

“My little happiness to me”

A few days after his birth, Coralie Porrovecchio has posted a picture on which we see a little more of his son: “My small happiness to me, Leeroy“, she wrote in the caption. A first picture memory, which is very pleasing to the subscribers of the ex-candidate of the Vacation of the Angels 2: “it looks beautiful“, “wood beautiful photo, congratulations !“, “you are too beautiful“, “too cute“, “it looks really cute too“, “ooooh I funds, it is too cute. Full of happiness” one can read in the comments. Melanie Martial has also posted a small message just with émoji heart.