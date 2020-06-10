Corner Master : The ads with the Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez – Breakflip – News, Guides and Tips

Corner Masterreleased in 2016, is one of the mobile games most downloaded currently! And there are strong chances that this has a link with recent advertisements in which one can see in particular the Kardashian but also Jennifer Lopez or Kris Jenner!

The Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez and Kris Jenner in pubs Corner Master

Golden Casino News published in an article in the 10 games Android with most reported in the month of March 2020. It is Corner Master who leads the charts, far exceeding all other games, with more $ 90 million income in a month!

If you do not know this mobile game, the principle is simple: you must win a maximum number of parts to improve your items and build villages! You will then be able to destroy the village’s opponents and go up in levels.

The game is a real success for years, and these last few months, this can be explained by the advertising promotion to which it was entitled. Indeed, various advertisements have been posted on a variety of platforms, in which we find American celebrities very well known to all: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, or Jennifer Lopez!

In these advertisements, the principle of the game is clearly explained and promoted by different stars. We can see the village of Kris Jenner who is attacked, just like that of Khloe Kardashian in a second pub!

These ads are vision enables on YouTube :