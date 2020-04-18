Coronavirus : a concert confined planetary initiated by Lady Gaga this Saturday night

The largest virtual event organized during the confinement will take place during the night from Saturday to Sunday 19 April.

Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Paul McCartney, Ellie Goulding, Angela, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, Elton John, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Stevie Wonder, Christine and the queens, Usher, Luis Fonsi, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Zucchero, Andrea Bocelli, J Balvin, Rita Ora or even Maluma will, among other things, to “One world : together at home”, a benefit concert original and virtual insider by Lady Gaga.

This Saturday, April 18, the singer and the association’s Global Citizen organizing without doubt the biggest event of this containment with “One Worlf. Together At Home” (one world : together in the home) to provide support to health professionals.

The concert will be visible in France live on CStar in the night from Saturday to Sunday, from 2 hours to 4 hours in the morning (then available in replay for 72 hours on myCanal), on W9 and the radio on RTL2 in the night from Saturday to Sunday, from 2 hours to 4 hours in the morning (or on 6play on Saturday, live and in full from 20 hours to 2 hours), and on France 2, from 2 hours to 4 hours in the morning (or on the platform France.tv for the “before”, as of 21 hours and up to 2 hours in the morning).

The concert will also be aired on Sunday 19 April in prime time on the channels MTV and BET (Viacom, CBS) at 20: 50 and on MTV HITS to 23 hours.