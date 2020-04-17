Coronavirus : a Nobel peace prize to Lady Gaga ?

In the light of his involvement in the fight against the coronavirus, many people want a Nobel peace prize is awarded to the singer.

Mother Monster, winner of the Nobel peace prize ? Why not. It is in any case what many fans would like to see happen, according to several posts on the social networks. In fact, Lady Gaga has recently been distinguished by its reactivity and its involvement in the fight against the pandemic Covid-19. Its many initiatives have not escaped its followers with the most assiduous, who now hope that the Nobel foundation awarded him the coveted prize.

@NobelPrize I’m gonna @ you every day to remind you that @ladygaga deserves the Nobel Prize. Give her what she deserves. — 💗 Chromatica💗 (@thegagaunderyou) April 13, 2020

Even confined, Lady Gaga was not idle. It was harvested in a week, nearly 35 million dollars on the part of business leaders and other philanthropists to donate to the WHO to assist caregivers as well as victims of the coronavirus. Recently, the star has detained our chairman, Emmanuel Macron on the social networks, in order to encourage it to invest more in the fight against the pandemic on a global scale.

A determined woman

As a bonus, the american singer is at the initiative of One World: Together At Homethe issuance of charity bringing together a whole bunch of celebrities, which will offer live performances from their home. Planned for 18th April, this massive event approximately two hours and will be broadcast on multiple platforms simultaneously, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. If Lady Gaga is push, of course, the song, it will not be the only one. Among the artists who have confirmed their presence, Celine Dion, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish or Sam Smith, but also the French Angèle.

The dedication relentless approach Lady Gaga was the very image of his activism. In the wake of his career, the last has proved generous to many causes, coming to the aid of victims of natural disasters and imposing as a fervent ally of the LGBT cause+, including through his foundation Born This Way. His support is commendable in the fight against the coronavirus we would almost forget the exit rejected his sixth album, Chromatica. It was said almost.

