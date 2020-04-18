Coronavirus: a parent’s guide to the acts of the concert, One World | News, Ents & Arts

The charity anti-poverty Global Citizen will host this weekend’s concert One World: Together At Home, organized by musician Lady Gaga.

It’s going to be a great international eventwith more than 100 musicians and artists to publish performance and discussions with health experts from around the world from their own home.

But with so many stars on display, you’d be forgiven not to be through the music of each …

So, if you want to make your game-spotting of celebrities – especially if you plan to watch the show with teenagers – here are a few of the artists that you should keep an eye on.

Billie Eilish

At only 18 years old, Eilish has quickly become one of the young musicians of the most recognizable in the world.

She had already won the Grammy Awards, the MTV Awards, one Brit and two Guinness World Records for his ability to combine the angst of the teenagers with the instrumental captivating and ethereal vocals.

And when we finally return to the cinema, expect to hear his voice and titles next movie Bond, Not the time to die.

For fans of: Lorde, Harry Styles, Avril Lavigne

Burna Boy

The singer is nigerian Burna Boy merges Afrobeats, influences of Caribbean, R&B and pop to create his own brand of afro-fusion.

The musician started to produce his own music on an old computer just 10 years, has spent some time in London to pursue her studies, but then returned to Nigeria to carve out a career in music.

Collaborations include names of british households such as Lily Allen and Mabel, the more it was used by Beyonce herself to create a track for the soundtrack to the remake of the Lion King.

With a western audience attentive, the artist nominated for a Grammy award, has used his position to educate the listeners on the history of his country of origin – his grandfather formerly led the musician and activist of the rights of man Fela Kuti.

For fans of: Stormzy, J Hus, Wizkid

Christine and the queens

The singer-author-composer and performer of electro-pop French Heloise Letissier is a tribute to the drag queens with whom she played in London at the beginning of his musical career.

Originally gaining popularity in its country of origin, his first album Charleur Human has been republished in English, acclaimed by the critics.

His music and his image play with the concepts of sexuality and identity, with his second album Chris questioning traditional gender roles.

The latest EP from Chris, The Vita Nuova, it is accompanied by a short film which sees her dancing in an opera, and turn into a vampire. Yes, you did read that correctly.

For fans of: David Bowie, Janelle Monae, Bjork

Lizzo

What happens when you mix rap of Houston, gospel and flute playing classic? You get Lizzo, of course.

Since his first album, which merged hip-hop and indie music, the singer has become a powerhouse of positivity, dealing with issues such as self-confidence, and race.

Until now, his career peaked with the album ” daring and charismatic Cuz I Love You, she has come out with success.

If you need a boost of well-being in these times dark and disturbing, Lizzo will soothe your soul.

For fans of: Prince, Missy Elliot, Beyonce

Kacey Musgraves

The author-composer-interpreter texan Kacey Musgraves brings country and pop to create his own unique sound.

Musgraves is the first woman to have twice won the Grammy for best country album and is one of six women to have won the prestigious album of the year at the Country Music Award.

It has also proven its worth in the country, this is not only a kind of niche for his latest album, Golden Hour, won the album of the year at the Grammy awards in 2019.

Rifting on themes such as the acceptance of LGBT + and religion, Musgraves is at the heart of the future of the country.

For fans of: Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert

SuperM

If your teens have not already done so get on the train to K-pop with groups such as BTS or Blackpink, it is not too late – and you won’t regret it.

Described by some as “the Avengers of the K-pop”, SuperM is a group of seven members which was attended by members of other groups, including Years and EXO (Google it) to create a power plant that sings, dance and raps .

Although it is officially together for less than a year, SuperM has become the second act of K-pop of any kind to reach number one in the United States.

Let’s face it, the moment is more propitious than ever to get started in the K-pop.

For fans of: BTS, Blackpink, LOONA

One World: Together At Home is streamed on Amazon Prime, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube from 19: 00 BST.

You can watch the highlights of the event on Sunday 19 April from 19: 15 BST on BBC One.