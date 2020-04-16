Coronavirus: Andrs Guardado donates masks of protection to personal doctor of Guadalajara

Through its fundacin in hospitals of Guadalajara

Andrs Guardado, midfielder of Betis, is located in Spain living the quarantine in one of the passes ms affected by the coronavirus, but that’s not what fren to help Mexico and through its fundacin, don masks of protection to personal doctor of Guadalajara.

Yesterday, we took delivery of the first of the masks of protection for the personal doctor of the General Hospital of Zone 89 in Guadalajara who deal with patients with COVID-19. We want to continue to support these hroes and you can support by donating in https://t.co/SkbqqkP0ENpic.twitter.com/IuMmssmquN ? FundAndresGuardado (@FundGuardado) April 15, 2020

“Yesterday, we took delivery of the first of the masks of protection for the personal doctor of the General Hospital of Zone 89 in Guadalajara, who deal with patients with COVID-19. We want to continue to support these hroes”, public account of the fundacin of the mexican.

On the other hand, the national team sent a message through his personal Twitter account.

“Friends, I already started to deliver masks in Gdl, you can donate in http://andresguardado.org to be able to continue giving material”, wrote the former player of the Atlas.

