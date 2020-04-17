Coronavirus: Angelina Jolie urges people to help the children victims of abuse

Kanye West said that to be spent on some of the appointments during ceremonies of awards had “partially leads to alcoholism,” admits that he was once in the habit of drinking vodka early in the morning.

In fact, the rapper began abusing alcohol after these titles, “‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Watch the Throne” have been snobés for the category “album of the year”.

He told the magazine GQ: “It is well that we have information on all these award ceremonies that I have in part led to the alcoholism. You just trigger the alarm, you know? Imagine “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Watch the Throne” [qui étaient éligibles] during the same year, and none of them has been nominated for ‘Album of the year’. Imagine creating my album, “The life of Pablo” and drive on the road and never hear any of these songs pass on the radio with your wife and your daughter in the car”.

The singer of “Famous” confessed that he had dropped the alcohol by the time he realized that he needed to be each day.

He added:”One day I was in my office working on my haute couture collection, and there was Grey Goose in the fridge, and I was going just to drink a glass in the day, and then I looked at it and told myself “Heck, you don’t give me auras not today”. This statement, it is like a tattoo. I no longer drink since I realized that I needed it every day, but I’ve never admitted, or never thought of myself said “hey, you’re an alcoholic.” People would have called it crazy, they called me all the names possible, but I was never treated an alcoholic. And yet I drank my orange juice in the morning with the Grey Goose.”

Kanye has recently confided that he was going through a phase of “nervous breakdown”, and compared it to the character of Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool”.

The interpreter of “Bound 2” was cancelled a few dates of his tour in 2016 and was in the hospital, an experience he has compared to that of the character Ryan in the movie, Marvel, Wade Wilson, who after embarking on a healing experimental for the terminal phase of a cancer and have been tortured, gaining super powers, but is forever marked by scars.

He said : “I have lived Deadpool. You know this movie? I have suffered a genuine nervous breakdown in trying to rise to the surface.”