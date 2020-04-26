Coronavirus : Arnold Schwarzenegger and his asses invite you to stay confined

He poses proudly in her kitchen… with two donkeys. Arnold Schwarzenegger has published Monday, march 16, a video in which he invites the population to remain at home, in the midst of an epidemic of sars coronavirus.

“Stay home as long as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (idiots). We are doing it together.”, has tweeted the actor-turned-politician. Accompanied by his donkeys Whiskey and Lulu, the ex-governor of California, jokes about his age. “The most important thing is that you stay home, ( … ), especially when you are 72 years old. After 65 years, it is not necessary to go out in California, so we stay at the house and we eat here,” he says, handing of raw carrots to his two acolytes.

Since Friday 13 march, the United States, and especially California, are in a state of emergency. “More rallies, you just stay at home,” recalls Arnold Schwarzenegger before lifting his thumb in the air. The actor Terminator then posted a screenshot of his own video with the hashtags “#newprofilepic #staytheFhome” (“#Nouvellephotodeprofil #Restezàlamaisonputain).

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

