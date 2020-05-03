Coronavirus : Arnold Schwarzenegger and his donkey called containment

the essential

While the American president Donald Trump announced on Friday 13 march the state of emergency, the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has released a video preventive. Trying to make fun of the situation, with the presence of his ass and his pony, the former governor of California, urges all citizens to stay home.

“Stay home as long as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons. We are doing it all together,” starts the interpreter of T-800 in Terminator. Accompanied by his donkey and his pony, Whiskey and Lulu, he has also published a video on Twitter. “The most important thing is that you stay home, ( … ), especially when you are 72 years old. After 65 years, it is not necessary to go out in California, so we stay at the house and we eat here,” laughs the former governor.

Precautions

Friday, march 13, the american president Dnald Trump announced the state of emergency to deal with the health crisis. “More rallies, you stay home”, then reminds the actor. A decision that also took the president of the Republic Emmanuel Macron.

In his remarks Monday, march 16,, the head of the State Emmanuel Macron has announced that the displacement of citizens would be reduced to a strict minimum. Only those for health care, food and work, when the “telework” is impossible, will be allowed. The goal is to limit the spread of the virus, thus reducing drastically the social contacts.