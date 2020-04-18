Coronavirus – Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed advisor coronavirus to the California

The actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has been named in a group of consultants for the economic recovery of California, announced on Friday that the current governor of the american State. The group comprised of politicians and men of affairs must assist the governor Newsom to develop an economic recovery plan for the time when the situation of the pandemic will ease gradually the measures.

The Apple boss Tim Cook, the former boss of Disney, Bob Iger, and former governors are also part of the advisors.