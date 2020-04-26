Coronavirus : Arnold Schwarzenegger wastes a lot of water for a tutorial and resume by internet users

Arnold Schwarzenegger has made its subscribers in Instagram on how to wash hands to combat coronavirus. But the actor has been the subject of many criticisms from users.

After winning the China and then Europe, the pandemic of sars coronavirus goes now to the United States, where measures are taken to attempt to minimize the spread of the virus. Donald Trump has announced the closure of the borders to nationals of the european Union. The hygiene procedures are also at the heart of prevention, and this is one of the opponents of the american president who has decided to educate his fans on the subject. Arnold Schwarzenegger does not Donald Trump in his heart, but he hates even more the coronavirus, that he decided to combat blows of hand-washings.

On Instagram, the Terminator was released a video where it shows her dog how to wash the hands. “Wash your hands. I tried to do a tutorial on Cherry (and his dog, editor’s note) but I think you will be more attentive “writes the actor in the legend. His tips are less for his four-legged friend to users, who have watched the sequence hygiene of the actor with a critical eye. In the video, Arnold Schwarzenegger explained by showing the good deeds thathe is washing his hands 50 times a day, for a duration of 20 seconds. “I wash my hands again and again “insists the american star in front of the camera.

Arnold Schwarzenegger hand-washing with the faucet open

The problem is that during the entirety of his video, which lasts a little less than two minutes, Arnold Schwarzenegger forgets… to shut off the water. An error criticized by many internet users. “How much water are you wasting ? “application for one of them, so thatanother quips : “Make sure you waste a few litres of water while you lather “. Some of them have been more clear and asked the actor “close the faucet “as this young woman explains : “You can wash the hands properly without wasting an absurd amounts of water “.