Coronavirus: Avatar 2 opens the way and the uk is preparing to welcome to Jurassic World as the film sets re | News Ents & Arts

The film industry is taking its first uncertain steps to restart the production with the lifting of restrictions on travel and distanciations social in some countries.

The film sets around the world have been closed when the coronavirus the epidemic worsened in march.

The theaters have also had to close, which means that some of the big releases that had already been completed, including the final version of Daniel Craig as James Bond – waiting to see the light of day.

But in New Zealand, work has begun on the Avatar 2 James Cameron, that would be the first big blockbuster to return to the production.

The winner of an oscar, director and dozens of members of his team have arrived in the country earlier this month and have taken over the sequel to the successful 2009 studios, Stone Street, Wellington.

Earlier this week, the film’s producer, Jon Landau, has shared a photo of the set, which showed the team the use of masks and visors.

“I have used my iPhone to take a photo of our first template in the production in the action Avatar,” he wrote.

Avatar 2. Photo: Disney / 20th Century Fox



Avatar 2. Photo: Disney / 20th Century Fox





Avatar 2 is not the only important manufacturing back to the route after having been reduced by COVID-19[female[feminine[femenino[feminine.

In the United Kingdom, Pinewood Studios has confirmed to Sky News that Jurassic World: the Domain would soon be shooting.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt filmeront in the Uk



Earlier this week, Deadline announced that the last episode of the long franchise of the dinosaurs would be the first film to restart production here.

The film has been arrested a month after the shooting of 20 weeks, when the blockade started in the month of march.

Universal has confirmed that filming will resume from the second week of July, but it is not known if this is going to include scenes with stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Currently, any person who drives in the Uk should self-isolate for up to 14 days.

The Batmanwith Robert Pattinson and The remake of Disney’s the little mermaid Halle Bailey was also in the United Kingdom before the pandemic, but it is not known when it will resume.

A man dressed as Batman during the filming at the cemetery, the Glasgow Necropolis in February



In Australia, the first of Queensland said that she had met with director Baz Luhrmann about the resumption of the shooting of his upcoming movie Elvis, which will feature Tom Hanks.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were one of the first high-level characters who have received a diagnosis of COVID-19, while they were in the pre-production of the film is still unknown.

They have been kept in quarantine in the hospital before returning home to Los Angeles once they have recovered.

The rest of the cast and the team remained in Australia and Annastacia Palaszczuk, premier of Queensland, he said that he worked with Luhrman to pull back the cameras at the Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast.

She said: “we want to make sure that this can happen as early as possible, making sure that the cast and crew can operate safely.

“Screen Queensland and Queensland Health is also currently developing a safety plan COVID for the industry of the screens, which will be published shortly, paving the way for the sector as a whole to get the cameras rolling, and the team back at work on the sets.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson in quarantine. Photo: Tom Hanks



Paramount has already announced that he hoped to begin shooting the next film, Mission: Impossible – the outcome of what is planned for 2021 – in Italy, in September.

The work has not yet started in Hollywood, because the unions still need to approve the safety protocols on how the sets should operate as the virus is still a threat.

“For large film productions and a handful of television programs of quality, this pandemic was such as to tranquilize an elephant,” he said of the Variety of a director of a film studio, under the cover of anonymity.

“We’re not going to be able to stand up immediately.”

Back in the uk, movie theaters are hoping to re-open in July with additional security measures in accordance with the directives of the government.