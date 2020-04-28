Coronavirus : Aya Nakamura, Katy Perry, Cheryl Cole… trapped by a video

European country most severely affected by the coronavirus, Italy has decided to consign the whole of its population. A solution also chosen by Spain. As for France, it has for the time asked residents to limit travel and to observe the gestures barriers. On Twitter, one could see how people locked in them have to spend the time and several stars have been trapped…

Everything is first party videos filmed in Italy from Siena to Rome, passing by little villages, on which one could see the locals get to sing together from their balcony local songs or even the anthem Fratelli d’italiainstruments of music in the hands. A manner of comfort and support while creating a bit of link in this situation of isolation. Of course, the temptation was great to make the buzz on social networks and crafty have started to hijack these videos…

The american singer Katy Perry, pregnant with her first child, has been trapped. On Twitter, she shared a video showing people singing his hit Roar. “Impossible to break the mindset of the people. We’re together in this event“, she responded. Unfortunately, it was a timeline, but the video has been viewed at least 6 million times ! His colleague, the british singer Cheryl Cole, also believed that people époumonaient on his song Fight for This Love before we can understand his error, preferring to laugh. A montage since deleted by the author.

French stars also fell in the panel. Starting with the very popular Aya Nakamura. If it has managed to make a small buzz in the international, his song Pookie has not been sung by people confined to their homes. “Sacred corona“, she wrote in sharing the video view 1.5 million times. Ditto for the singer Yelle, who shared the same video, but on which we can hear I want to see you. “It made me shy to see that… Be careful my friends. The situation is unreal, I look forward to doing it again partying with you. I love you,” had she reacted first. Including to turn his mistake, she added : “Ah, this video is a montage… Ok, good but my message remains the same.”