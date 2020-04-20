Coronavirus : Beyoncé pushes a big rant and denounces the inequalities

The Face of coronavirus, which makes more and more victims around the world, some stars just can’t help but share their anger. A few days ago, this is the singer Rihanna, who has pushed a big rant. While his new album is expected for several years, Rihanna has wanted to make things clear during a live on Instagram : “If one of you speaks to me again of the album while I try to save the world, unlike your president… (Donald Trump, ED)”. It must be said that Rihanna is deeply involved in the fight against the covid-19, since the singer has donated $ 5 million to several associations in the United States, in Africa and in the Caribbean, as well as a donation of 700,000 euros to Barbados for the purchase of respirators. And after Rihanna, it’s Beyoncé that has been a part of his wrath.

“The virus is killing black people”

Usually very low-key, Beyoncé made a surprise appearance and very noticeable in the night from Saturday to Sunday at the benefit concert “One world : Together at Home” co-hosted by Lady Gaga. If Beyoncé did not sing, the wife of Jay-Z held a political discourse with virulent, pointing the finger at the excess mortality in the african-american community in the United States during this health crisis : “African-Americans are disproportionately the proportion of workers who do not have the luxury of being able to stay at home. The african-american community has been, on the whole, severely hit by the crisis. The virus is killing black people at an alarming rate in the United States”. In thanking the caregivers, Beyoncé recalled that in the city of Houston among the people who have died of the new coronavirus more than half are Afro-Americans (57%), while they represent only 22.5% of the population of the city. A position that may not please the Donald Trump.

By Alexia Felix