Coronavirus : Britney Spears wants to… “redistribute the wealth” !

The ordeal of the confinement is the opportunity for some to refocus, to take care of them, to come to the aid of others. In trying to take the positive from this experience, Britney Spears has called for the revolution on his account Instagram. A fight for love and finance. “During this period of isolation, we need to stay connected, more than evershe writes , following the precepts of a certain Mimi Zhu. Call those you love, write long letters virtual. The technologies of online communication, streaming, broadcasting, are part of the collaboration of our community. We are going to learn to embrace and hold together this wave which comes to us from the web. We will nurture each other, redistribute the wealth, we fight. We’re going to understand the importance that we all have for the places in which we remain locked up. The communion beyond the walls. We can always be together.“Amen.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the sars coronavirus, Britney Spears is not only busy perform photoshoots at home in front of a red wall. No. She also does its best to make these few weeks more enjoyable for everyone. March 21, 2020, the interpreter of Toxic has proposed a kind of contest of self-help in choosing three of his fans in need the chance and ordered three other celebrities to do the same : her boyfriend Sam Asghari, Will Smith and Cade Hudson. In four days, none of the three has, however, responded to the call.