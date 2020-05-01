Coronavirus: Camila Cabello is ‘sad’ having to cancel his tour

Camila Cabello is “really upset” of having to postpone his tour which was to take place this summer.

The interpreter of the hit ‘Havana’ has been forced to postpone her second concert tour, called ‘The Romance Turn’, which was scheduled to begin on 26 may in Oslo, Norway and end at Miami, Florida, on the 26th of September, due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Camila said that she and her team take “extreme caution” to “protect” all the people involved in the production as well as his fans, but has revealed that she is “sad at the idea of disappointing” to his audience.

In a long message posted on the social networks, she wrote: “With all the information that reach us continuously, and all these things that seem uncertain, we must take extreme precautions to protect us, as well as our team, our dancers, our band, our team and ultimately you guys.

“I’m really upset to announce that we have decided to postpone the tour… we cannot start the rehearsals without putting people in danger, and with so many things going on, and who do not have a real end and final view, I think it is more responsible to do so.

“I am so sad at the idea of disappointing you. I was so looking forward to see you and to hug you in person and sing these songs with you.”

However, the interpreter of ‘Señorita’ – which spins the perfect love with Shawn Mendes – has promised that in his concerts, deferred to a later date, will be “truly magical and special”, and that it will take time to “caress the faces of its fans.

She added: “We have been working on something really magical and special, and I continue to imagine your faces, and I just wanted to provide you with the experience as wonderful as possible.

“I promise you that I will see you and that I you caresserai the face when things will be [plus] safe and that all of this will take shape.

“I thank you for being there for me and continue to worry about me. Me too, I love you and I care very much for all of you.

“To all of you who are going through a difficult period at the moment, I send you lots of love and light, remember to be gentle, loving and kind with yourself. Let’s show compassion and take care of ourselves and others.”