Coronavirus : Celine Dion pays tribute to the heroes in the first line

Celine Dion thank the heroes in the front line fighting against sars coronavirus

In a video posted on the internet, Celine Dion has passed on a message of thanks for the workers who are struggling against the coronavirus. “Thank you so much for the heroic work that you do for our world. We will be forever grateful, ” said the French canadian star in the clip moving.

With more than four million followers on Instagram, and 22 million on Facebook, Celine Dion has filmed her message for her kitchen. In the clip, she has honored the courage of the professionals of the health, relief, social workers and providers essential servicesas employees of supermarkets and delivery drivers.

Celine Dion has praised the heroes in the front line in the fight against coronavirus © Alice Chiche / AFP

The star participates in the concert as a tribute to the caregivers

Many stars are mobilized to fight against the pandemic. A mega-concert virtual entitled” One World : Together At Home “is organized by the movement for Global Citizen and the world health Organization. The interpreter of “The Power of Love” participates in this event with Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez and Paul McCartney among others.

Celine Dion has suspended his tour because of the sars coronavirus

Québec artist began an international tour in September for his album” Courage “. Due to the coronavirus, it has had to suspend leading to the postponement of dates in north america.