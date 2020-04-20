Coronavirus: China denies, Trump threat, the stars sing – the World



“Impossible!”: the laboratory pointed out by the american media as a possible source of the new coronavirus has denied any responsibility in the pandemic of Covid-19, after the doubts expressed by the western countries and in the wake of a new warning from the president Donald Trump in the China.

To support carers in the front line of the outbreak –that has made this day more than 160’000 dead– dozens of stars who have given in the night from Saturday to Sunday, a concert virtual “giant”, and new, followed in streaming by amateurs too confined.

The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, and Paul McCartney have played, each in the privacy of their room or on their couch. “You are heroes… We will be forever grateful for your sacrifices (…)”, was launched by the actress Sarah Jessica Parker, the heroine of the series “Sex and the city” in one of these multiple interventions performed by stars from home.

“Together at home”

Initiated by the singer Lady Gaga, this concert global virtual “One World: Together At Home” (“One-world, whole-home’), has raised some $ 35 million (more than € 32 million), while at least 4.5 billion people, or more than half of humanity, are now confined or forced to remain in their own homes to try to stop the pandemic.

According to a last count carried out on Sunday by the AFP, the pandemic has claimed more than 160,000 dead in the world, of which nearly two-thirds in Europe, since its appearance in China in December.

In total, 160’502 deaths have been reported worldwide (to 2’331’318 cases), of which 101’398 in Europe (1’151’820 cases), the continent most affected. The United States is the country that registered the most deaths (39’090), ahead of Italy (23’227), Spain (20’453), France (19’323), and the United Kingdom (15’464).

Accusations from Washington against Beijing

The United States have questioned repeatedly the China for having “concealed” the actual number of victims, such as the severity of the epidemic, thus allowing the contagion to the rest of the planet.

In a new episode of the confrontation between the two countries and opponents geopolitical, the laboratory director pointed the finger by the american media as a possible source of the Covid-19 has categorically denied it: “it is impossible for this virus to vienna with us,” said in an interview on the channel state CGTN, Yuan Zhiming, director of the Institute of virology of Wuhan, a city at the epicentre of the pandemic.

According to most scientists, the new coronavirus was probably transmitted to humans by an animal. A market of Wuhan city, was jailed because he would have sold the animals live wild. But the presence a few kilometres away from the Institute of virology feeds for months, speculations on a leak from these sensitive installations.

By the simple location of the institute in Wuhan, “people can not help but make associations,” lamented the director of this institute, accusing the media who “are trying deliberately to mislead the people”, without “evidence”.

Trump accuses

On Saturday, Donald Trump has taken back to Beijing, who he accuses of having “concealed” the severity of the pandemic and not to reveal the true count its dead. The epidemic could have been stopped in China before she started and she has not been. And now, the whole world suffers because of it”, he lambasted. And warn: “If they were knowingly responsible, yes, then there should be consequences”.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the head of british diplomacy, Dominic Raab, have also put in doubt by the end of the week the transparency of Beijing.

Australia has also called on Sunday at the opening of an independent investigation into the way in which the world health Organization (WHO), it is also the object of criticisms of the White House for its supposed proximity to Beijing, has handled the crisis.

An orthodox Easter at the balcony

Donald Trump has also expressed the hope Saturday that the american muslims will be held to the same standards of social distancing during the month of ramadan — which begins on April 23 — that christians at Easter. After the catholics, the protestants and the jews, it is in the orthodox world celebrate Easter Sunday in exceptional circumstances.

A containment full has been imposed in Serbia and in Northern Macedonia up until Monday morning. In Romania, the faithful are called to celebrate Easter from their balcony. And in Greece, thousands of police backed by helicopters and drones are being mobilized the whole weekend pascal to avoid that the Greeks do leave the campaign as is the tradition.

Elsewhere in the world, the threshold of 1.000 deaths officially recorded was taken in Africa, of which three-quarters in Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and South Africa

In Brazil, the brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has repeated its opposition to the containment. “It should not be débiner deal with this virus, it is necessary to confront it head high, God is with us”, he launched.

In Panama, about 1700 illegal migrants en route to the United States have been confined by the authorities in a jungle area, after the discovery of a twenty-contamination among them.

“In Fauci we trust”

In Europe, few countries are engaged in the way of a careful déconfinement such as Austria or Denmark. Berlin has found the pandemic is now “under control” in Germany, which appears as the large european State to have best managed the crisis (less than 4000 dead), thanks to a wide use of tests.

But for WHO, the pandemic is far from being contained, with the “numbers steady or increased” in the eastern Europe and in the United Kingdom, where the government has decided to extend the confinement “for at least three weeks.” In Spain, the authorities announced Saturday an extension until may 9, strict measures of containment.

With these confinements extended arises more and more the question of the impact on mental health, the specialists observing “a worrying increase in anxiety and depression” in the populations subjected to this drastic measure, forgotten for decades in our modern societies.

As a result, unexpected this one, containment: Dr. Anthony Fauci, respectable epidemiologist 79-year-old and scientifically-cell crisis anti-coronavirus from the White House, is becoming the new darling of the Americans, or even a star of the pop culture.

Small eyeglasses and graying temples, the angular face of a specialist in immunology is now displayed on T-shirts “In Fauci We Trust” (“In Fauci We Believe”), mugs, donuts, and socks… the One who does not hesitate to contradict them publicly, but always very diplomatically, Donald Trump, was, with his television appearances daily at the White House, “propelled into the heart of all the spirits,” says a local academic.

