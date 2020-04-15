Coronavirus. Comes to light the first positive case of a player of NFL

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 15.04.2020 23:54:48





United States it is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic coronavirus around the world, and today is revealed to the first NFL player in a positive for Covid-19, condition that has claimed the lives of more than 20 thousand people in that nation.

The affected person is Brian Allencenter Los Angeles Rams, who mentioned Fox Sports that lost the sense of taste and smell while fighting the disease, which contracted last month.

Despite the fact that hardly informed of his situation, the lineman currently has no symptoms related to the virustherefore it is expected that is discharged in the following days.

The above-mentioned Allen was a selection of the fourth round in the Draft of 2018, earning it a place in the róster; he has played 22 games in a couple of campaigns with the Ramsbeing holder of ten commitments under the command of Sean McVay.