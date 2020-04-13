Coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo trains at the maximum with the help of their children

Share a funny video in which their children do not allow them to abdominal

Cristiano Ronaldo also has it easy to work from his home in Madeira coronavirus, since their two children, ms small, Eva and Matthew, what is interrupted time and time again in your sit-up bench, according to the video that I shared on Monday in their social networks.

“Djenme work”, says Ronaldo, while Matthew and Eva would grab the head, at the same time that Georgina Rodrguez, your partner, record the video. The children decide that does not go away and Ronaldo shudders when the two are pulled over the footballer.

And as want to continue a batch ms of abs, subject to Eva with one arm, and continues with the same pace, and to finish, repeating a series ms before getting up, this time with Matthew. In little more than an hour, the video roz 7 million views.

Since last march 9, Cristiano Ronaldo, along with his partner and children, is located in Funchal (Portugal), his hometown.