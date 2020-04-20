Coronavirus. DiCaprio and De Niro offer a place in their next film in exchange for a gift

Donations against a role with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro : the hollywood stars have joined other celebrities in a campaign to raise funds for underserved populations, during the measurement of containment against the pandemic of coronavirus.

The two actors have to play in Killers of the Flower Moonone of the movies most anticipated for next year, which will be directed by Martin Scorsese. Adapted from a successful book, the film portrays the true story of a series of murders striking an indian tribe in the Oklahoma of the 1920s, of the murders committed so that the oil had just been discovered on their land.

Bob and I are going to be at the poster of a film titled Killers of the Flower Moon. If you’ve ever wondered what it felt like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance said Leonardo DiCaprio in a video released Wednesday, April 15, on Instagram.

The lucky one will be drawn among the campaign donors and charitable and will also be able to lunch with the two actors and the director.

#AllInChallenge

This initiative is part of the #AllInChallenge launched on Tuesday 14 April, where celebrities from entertainment and sports to attract donations by offering a unique experience and put to challenges other celebrities to emulate.

All profits are directed to charities providing food and meals to disadvantaged populations during the containment measures against the pandemic.

The opportunity to receive home Justin Bieber for a private show, or to watch a Lakers game in Los Angeles with the former star of basketball Magic Johnson has already enabled us to raise four million dollars in donations.

The organisers have set a target of one hundred million dollars.

In his video, Leonardo DiCaprio challenged the comedian and host Ellen DeGeneres and actor Matthew McConaughey. The first was offered a chance to co-host his talk show with it, the second has prompted a donor to join him in his box specifically to watch a match of american football in Texas.

Many stars are mobilized to charitable causes since the beginning of the pandemic, such as the singer Rihanna who has made donations of several million dollars or the boss of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has set up a support fund with a billion dollars.

Others have desired to do good closer to home : the co-creator of the comedy series Seinfeld Larry David, has launched a crowdfunding $ 150,000 to help with the caddies at the club, the very select Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.