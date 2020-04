In his video, Leonardo DiCaprio defies the comedian and host Ellen DeGeneres and actor Matthew McConaughey. The first was offered a chance to co-host his talk show with it and the second has prompted a donor to join him in his box specifically to watch a match of American football in Texas.

Launched this Tuesday, April 14, the #AllInChallenge is a campaign of charity in which celebrities from the world of entertainment and sports to attract donations by offering a unique experience while challenging other celebrities to emulate. All the profits harvested are intended for organizations providing food and meals to the disadvantaged populations in the containment measures.