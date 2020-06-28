Coronavirus : Disney postponed once more the launch of “Mulan”.

LOS ANGELES | Disney has decided to postpone once again the output of Mulanonce again , this time to mid-August, while the pandemic of the new coronavirus is still rampant in North America and in the world.

• * * * * * * Read also: Other films to be pushed again?

• * * * * * * Read also: With the reopening of the theaters, Hollywood is gambling their future

After a first postponement, Mulanversion shots, the actual famous cartoon series, would have had to come out in theaters July 24.

“The pandemic has changed the plans for the release of Mulan and we’re going to be flexible, as the situation demands,” said Disney in a statement signed by the co-presidents Alan Bergman and Alan Horn.

“The director, Niki Caro, our players and the team have created a magnificent film, an epic and moving, that is what the film experience should be. And we believe that their place is in the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the world benefits,” they wrote.

The decision comes after Warner Bros has released in mid-August, the launch of another great movie of the summer, Principle Christopher Nolan – a thriller about an agency trying to avoid the Third world War.

Warner Bros has also expressed the need to be “flexible” in the announcement of its decision.

At the beginning of April, Disney has decided to postpone the launch of a dozen Marvel movies, and other large productions, including The Black Widowwith Scarlett Johansson in the main role. The launch is planned for the month of November, that automatically changes the other movies in the series.