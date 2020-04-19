Coronavirus: Djokovic wants to donate almost one million euros to players of lower ranking

Novak Djokovic, in his confinement of Marbella, continues as president of the players that make up the circuit. Your last decision, supported by both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, has been to propose that all the ‘Top100’ world, with an amount between 5,000 and 30,000 dollars depending on the ranking of each one, donate money to the players with the worst classification, and which now are the most affected by the parn as a result of the pandemic coronavirus.

In this way, the first five of the lists, among them the ‘Big Three’ of the racket, contribute to 30,000 dollars; from 5 to 10 to 20,000; from 10-20 15.000; 20-50 10,000 and from 50 to 100 to 5,000.

In total, you will be able to raise a million of dollars. This Friday there was a meeting between the different classes of the racket in which they studied the extent to which it is added to ATP and the International Federation of Tennis. Between the parties will be able to reach the four million dollars to be split between the professional ms in need.

Is prev to help the players located between the 250 to the 700 and that corresponds to them a help of a few 10.000 dollars. The money contributed by the men’s tour will depart from the middle of the bag prizes of the Masters Cup in London, if it is finally held or for the next edition of the Australian Open.

‘Nole’ inform of the measure through the chat of whatsapp which is shared with the rest of the members of the ‘Top100’ and in which they speak of the last hour of tennis, besides to express the different concerns of the situation marked by the presence of coronavirus.

Abreast of everything that happens are both Nadal and Federer as members of the Player Council is made up of eight players. The presence of Djokovic in Marbella during the quarantine has facilitated the talks with Rafa are so ms regular.