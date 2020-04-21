Coronavirus : freelance journalists will be entitled to partial unemployment – Image

The decree of entitlement to partial unemployment to freelance journalists as well as professionals being paid to the task, was published Friday in the official Journal. The text clarifies the rules applicable to the flight personnel of civil aviation, with passenger representatives, ushers, workers of home paid with the task, to the artists, technicians and workers in the live performance and recorded, as well as the mannequins. To benefit part-time unemployment, the journalists must have completed at least three years over the last twelve months, including two in the last four months, or, if they work for a quarterly publication, having participated in the last edition. The compensation will be calculated on the basis of the average gross remuneration paid for the pins produced over the last twelve months, or all months worked if the employee has worked less than twelve months. The trade unions which are representative of the profession were drawn at the beginning of April the alarm on the situation of freelancers, some employers have refused to include in the applications of partial unemployment. And while these journalists to the precarious status are among the first to have seen their income decrease, because of cancellations or reductions of orders, the crisis of the Covid-19 having put the finances of the media under pressure. The entire text is here.