Coronavirus in Belgium: 417 excess deaths, 310 entries and 455 hospital discharges

Evolution of the Covid-19 In Belgium Last updated: April 23, 2020 – 12: 43 min (+01:00)

The last balance-sheet daily carried out by the health authorities reported 417 deaths in Belgium. 310 persons were admitted to the hospital. 34.809 cases have now been registered in our country.

1.236 new confirmed cases have been reported in the past 24 hours ; 834 (67 %) in Flanders, 329 (27 %) in Wallonia, and 64 (5 %) in Brussels. The total number of confirmed cases has increased. This is due to the inclusion, on this day, the results of the first tests performed in rest homes since April 10. Rest homes representing communities at risk, it is logical that most of the positive cases have been found in the following screening. However, this does not mean that the virus is circulating more than before in the population.

The increase in the number of tests leads obviously to an increase in the number of cases officially detected. But this does not mean that the number of dead will increase. This is mainly to clarify the rate of mortality (number of deaths compared to the number of cases detected), the percentage of which should be the way to decrease soon since the number of tests and detected cases are more important.