Coronavirus in Germany: the pandemic “under control” – LINFO.re

The German minister of Health, Jens Spahn, has announced Friday, 17th of April that the epidemic of coronavirus is “now under control” in the country.

“We can now say that this has been successful”

According to The Figaro, Jens Spahn, has made it known, Friday, that the pandemic coronavirus is “now under control“in Germany. According to the encrypted data of the Robert Koch Institute, the balance of the Covid-19 in the country reports, Friday, 133 830 cases of contamination (+3 380 in 24 hours) against 3,868 deaths.

The German minister of Health announced : “We can now say that this has been successful, we have managed to pass a dynamic growth to a linear growth”. He stressed that the rate of infection coronavirus have “significantly decreased”. The federal authority in charge of epidemiological monitoring has indicated that the rate of the number of people infected by each sick Covid-19is “down to 0.7”reports The Parisian.

Mass Production of masks, from the month of August

Jens Spahn has also announced that, beginning in the month of August, theGermany will fabricate some “50 million face masks per week“. “We were able to award contracts to fifty German companies that want to produce 10 million masks FFP2 and 40 million surgical masks”, explained the minister.

At the end of a meeting with the leaders of the 16 regional States, the chancellor, Angela Merkelmade the decision to relax the measures of restrictions and the reopening of shops, and from 4 may, the one of the schools and colleges. Concerts and sporting events as to them, remain banned at least until 31 August. Until may 3, the gathering of more than two people are banned, and the rules of distancing of at least 1.5 m must be observed.

>>> See our file on l’Germany.

>>> Coronavirus : to a plot by mobile phone in Germany