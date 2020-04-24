Coronavirus in Mexico: La Fundacin de Andrs Guardado raise funds to equip doctors for the Covid-19

Andrs Guardado through its Fundacin and in alliance with Retto Koru and the Council of the Media, launched an initiative to raise funds and supporting the staff doctor with inputs that they protect the Covid-19 in the hospitals, such as face cloths, gowns, masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, etc

“Once they told us that not all hroes use layer and today they have reason, today use a whisk and for each of them that are taking care of our lives and always see by us, as it starts the initiative ‘Equip your Hroe’, which is to raise funds for all of our heronas and hroes found in the hospitals tending our lives”, seala the player of the Betis through a video posted on their social networks.

To support this initiative you can make a pledge on the page Equip Your Hroe.

Finally, the ‘little Prince’ and also invites you to stay “saved” to prevent infection by the coronavirus.

Equip your Hroe pic.twitter.com/hTUyopVZsR ? Andrs Guardado (@AGuardado18) April 23, 2020

-What is the coronavirus?

-Quarantine or isolation? Differences between one and another

-There is a cure for coronavirus?

-Everything you need to know about the coronavirus

-Coronavirus in Mexico

-What are the symptoms of the coronavirus?

-How it affects the coronavirus to the pets?

-Hand sanitizers and chlorine really work?