Coronavirus in Spain: 551 dead in 24 hours, more than 19,000 total – Europe

Spain has identified 551 deaths due to the pandemic of Covid-19 in 24 hours, a very slight recovery after the decline recorded on Wednesday.

In total, 19.130 people have succumbed to the disease in the third country the most grief-stricken of the world behind the United States and Italy. On Wednesday, 523 deaths had been announced. But this balance is increasingly challenged while the regional authorities of Madrid and Catalonia (north-east) have mentioned the thousands of deaths that are not recorded in the national balance sheet.

Catalonia has thus quantified the number of deaths of the Covid-19 to over 7,000 on Wednesday against 3.855 in the national balance sheet on Thursday, while the region of Madrid evokes more than 10,000 dead against 6.877 in the figures of the Spanish ministry of Health. Among these new victims of the disease known Thursday figure the chilean writer hired Luis Sepulveda, death at age 70 in the region of Asturias (northern) where he resided, announced that his publishing house.

In spite of this controversy on the actual number of victims, the Spanish authorities estimate that the peak of the pandemic has been made at the beginning of April, when the virus has killed up to 950 people on 2 April.

Spain is subject to a sub-the most stringent in Europe since the 14th of march. Only purchases of food and medicines, or a short walk to the dog warrant to leave your home and not be left out children. This containment has been extended until the 25th of April inclusive, but the head of government Pedro Sanchez announced last week that it should be even though it will certainly be eased.

After two weeks of shutdown near-total in the economy of the end of march to the easter weekend, some of the employees had gone back to work on Monday, particularly in the construction industry. But telework remains the standard where this is possible.

