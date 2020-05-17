Coronavirus. In Toulouse, a stylist creates masks in solidarity for battered women

One of the main plagues of the two months of confinement that we come to know is the exponential increase of domestic violence made to women. The camera family that was imposed by the pandemic Covid-19 has had dramatic consequences for these battered women. The figures are particularly instructive, since 15 women were murdered by their spouse or ex-spouse during this period.

After a week of confinement only, the domestic violence had experienced an increase of over 30 % : + 32 % of reports in area of the gendarmerie, and + 36 % in the area of the Prefecture of police of Paris. From the early days, the gendarmerie of the Haute-Garonne, announced an increase of violence in the family in the order of 83 %, in comparison with the same period in 2019.

15% donated to Olympe de Gouges and 15% in the Restaurants of the Heart

In the Face of this terrible report, Anaïs Ricarda young fashion designer installed in Toulouse and specialized in the realization of wedding dresses and ready-to-wear for women, has decided to take action at his level. It manufactures and markets masks design on the e-commerce site, and then reverse a portion of the profits to the association in toulouse (france) Olympe de Gouges, that door to rescue women victims of violence.

For each mask soldunique price of € 15, 15% are donated to the association Olympe de Gouges to Toulouse, and An additional 15% to the local branch of Restos du Cœuror 2,25€ per sale for each charity.

” It’s been years that I had this initiative in mind“says this designer, a native of Albi. “But it is truly when I became aware of the increase in the number of cases of domestic violence made to women and children during the confinement that I decided to invest to this cause that speaks to me personally and I feel very strongly about. “

Gauze masks in wax, washable 60 times, and sold 15€

These masks fashion and original, made by Anaïs Ricard, are fabric wax, a textile cotton coloured with ethnic motives waxed both sides, which makes it particularly resistant. They are so be washed at least 60 times. The dressmaker of toulouse has chosen to give, for each model, the name of a famous woman committed. We thus find the masks Mother Teresa, Simone Veil, Íngrid Betancourt, Rosa Parks, Audrey Hepburn, Meryl Streep, Marie Curie, Jane Fonda, Josephine Baker, Frida Kahlo, Michelle Obama, Naomi Sims, Nadia Comaneci, Oprah Winfrey or even Emma Watson and Serena Williams.

“For this first range of 15 models of adult and 6 child modelsI have not followed the specifications of the Afnor (Association française de normalisation), but the second collectionthat will include a dozen masks, will comply, as to it, the standards in force “, wants to make the Toulouse.

She is looking for another seamstress to help

In a week, Anaïs Ricard has already sold a fifty masks, and twenty new orders. “For the moment, as I am all alone in my workshop, I can produce about 20 masks per day,” says the entrepreneur of 30 years. To ensure this rate of production, and reply to all requests, it is logically aware that it will quickly have to hire another seamstress :

My mother would have liked to join me but she lives too far away and could not move so I’m going to try to convince my trainees to come and assist me. All people of good will who know how to sew can contact me if they are interested.

She received the prize for the best costume of France in 2019

Specialized originally in the manufacturing of the brides dresses, Anaïs Ricard is going to refocus for a few months on the production of protective masks, a sector that is oh-so-holder in this period of déconfinement. ” I was on the verge of signing several commandsbut they have been cancelled or postponed due to the cancellation of the marriage, that was very challenging for me, ” notes the designer, who has participated in the Fashion Week of Paris and Milan in 2017.

“Because I don’t like to sit idly by, and that the people are obliged to wear masks, I think continue the production of masks until the end of the yearthis allows me d’combine the pleasant with the useful“says the person who received it in 2007 the diploma departmental Best worker of France and has distinguished itself last year, at the national level, receiving the prize for the best costume of Franceawarded by the organization of Miss France, for her wedding dress worn by Vaimalama Chavesthe Miss France 2019.

More info anaisricard.com