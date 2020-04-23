Coronavirus : Indonesians are locked in a “haunted house” for non-compliance with the containment

In this time of crisis for the coronavirus (covid-19), each country has its own way to manage the confinement. While, in Poland, the police requires selfies to citizens and that, in France, those who do not comply with the rules of containment risk a fine of 135 euros minimum, which can go up to 450 euros in case of increase, or even a prison sentence if it is repeated, it is nothing next to other governments, which use violence. In Burkina Faso, Senegal or the Ivory Coast, one prefers the blows of the whip or baton, while Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines ordered “kill“those who did not comply with the measures of containment and the forces of law and order.

After the fines and the batons, haunted houses

But it does not have that punishment. In Indonesia, it is a punishment unusual as might the inhabitants of the department of Sragen, on the island of Java. A local authority has decided to scare all those who violate the rules by enclosing them in a haunted house for the rest of the containment ! “The idea is that if there is an empty house or a haunted house in a village, it is necessary to confine offenders”, detailed Kusdinar Untung Yuni Sukowati, head of the department of Sragen to the AFP.

Five people have already been locked up in these abandoned homes, after local officials have identified those that are considered haunted, taking advantage of the entrenched beliefs in supernatural beings that populate the folklore of indonesia. If the ghosts are not necessarily there for the moment, the punishment seems to be effective according to one of the prisoners, who had learned his “lesson“.