Coronavirus. Javier Hernandez will compete in tournament virtual MLS

AFP

Los Angeles, United States / 13.04.2020 14:16:50





The league of american footballMLS) will also organize your tournament virtual game as did the Liga MX that will involve some of their figures such as the mexican Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and that will be broadcast from Sunday television.

The MLS will offer to all the fans who continue to guarded in their homes by the pandemic Covid-19 a mock tournament for charity.

“We are delighted that many of the best players in the league join our participants eMLS in order to compete and benefit those who are on the front line” of the struggle against the novel coronavirus, said in a statement Camilo Durana, vice-president of the league.

A total of 16 players will compete from their homes representing their clubs in this tournament game FIFA 20, including the Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez (THE Galaxy), Nani (Orlando City), the costa rican Francisco Calvo (Chicago Fire) and the Norwegian Adama Diomande (Los Angeles FC).

In addition to the players, each team will also feature in the matches with one of the gamers (player of game) which is played by the eMLS.

The tournament will be held for five weeks and will be forwarded to the national level by the string Fox Sports.

As the rest of leagues and sports competitions of United Statesthe MLS is suspended indefinitely since the middle of march because of the pandemic Covid-19that has caused more than 560 thousand contagions and 22 thousand 900 deaths in the countrythe higher totals at the global level.