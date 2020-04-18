Coronavirus : Jeff Bezos, boss of Amazon, was enriched during the crisis

While online orders are exploding at the same time that the containment hardens in the world, the fortune of the boss of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, reached record highs. According to Bloombergshe would have jumped to $ 24 billion, representing over 21 million euros.

The question of the conditions of work of drivers during the pandemic is an exploration of major social, which arises everywhere in the world. At the same time, and since this is the only way to the stores, online orders have skyrocketed. Amazon is a big winner these new habits. Except that in France, the growth of this giant of the web could be held back : la French court banned, on Tuesday, April 14 at Amazon to prepare product orders “non-essential” in its warehouses. The court of Nanterre has not been convinced by the measures of security and hygiene established by the american company to protect its employees in this confinement period. What hurt the finances of Jeff Bezos, boss of Amazon ?

A wealth record

Hard to say, for the moment, especially now that Amazon has decided to appeal the sentence. According to calculations of the agency of financial press Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos would, in fact, the health crisis from the beginning. Already the richest man in the world, his personal fortune jumped from $ 24 billion since the beginning of the year 2020, way to 138 billion dollars. In reality, his fortune has never been as important as today. A renewed welcome to him, since the businessman had lived a year in 2019, difficult, losing $ 15 billion a year, of which a large part because of his divorce. Since the beginning of the pandemic, its business, Amazon has recruited over 100,000 people in the United States to cope with the influx of order. A diagram, however, should not be repeated again in the hexagon.