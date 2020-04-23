Coronavirus: Jennifer Aniston and her friends offer fans the opportunity to join the reunion with the All-In Challenge | News Ents & Arts

It’s been a long time, but now six lucky fans will have the chance to join the meeting of the Friends in the flesh.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry provide the opportunity to join them for their special meeting by making a donation in the United States. coronavirus appeal, the All-In Challenge.

Image:

Fans will have the chance to sip coffee in the famous Central Perk



A winner, plus five of their friends, will be able to reach the six buddies for the recording of the new show, HBO’s Max at Stage 24, in Burbank, California.

As a”personal guest in the audience”, the winners will also have the chance to “sip a cup of coffee” with the stars of Central Perk (the famous coffee shop from the nbc sitcom) and “receive the VIP treatment Friends during the visit to the studio Warner Bros” .

Those who make a donation to the fund coronavirus will participate in a draw for the chance to win an experience money can’t buy, that will take place once the measures of social distancing will be lifted.

Share the news, Aniston wrote: “I look forward to meeting you and you squeeze her in your arms when everything will be finished. Until then, continue to animate, to call, to send SMS and to send SMS to your friends and family. We need to stay connected.”

In the blink of an eye when she was accidentally given one of his computer passwords via a publication Instagram, Kudrow has shared a photo of the announcement of the contest, as well as a note Post-It that read: “New password: all-in-2020”.

Schwimmer wrote: “Some of you may have heard about a special meeting that I’m going to do with my FRIENDS for the HBO, Max … You want to come?”

This is 15 years that the sitcom is very appreciated came to an end, a period during which there has been a lot of speculation about a possible meeting.

Although it is not a reboot, this special “non-scripted” promise to fans: “You can see us together for the first time in ages, so that we come to remember the show and celebrate all the fun we have had.”

The reunion had to film over two days in march but have been delayed due to COVID19.

The six stars are executive producers of the special, and it is reported that each will earn between 2.5 and 3 million (2 million to 2.4 million pounds sterling).

Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres and Justin Bieber are celebrities offering unique experiences in the framework of the All-In Challenge.

:: Listen to the podcast Backstage on Apple Podcasts, Google, Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

The founder of the charity, Michael Rubin, co-owner of the franchise of basketball Philadelphia 76ers, has said that his inspiration was to feed as many people as possible across America, bringing people from the world of sport and entertainment.

the All-In Challenge aims to collect $ 100 million (£80 million) for four u.s. charities: Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.