Coronavirus: JJ Macas on the possible removal of the Ascent MX: “I don’t know what they are doing”

The front of the Flock Sacred spoke exclusively to MARK Clear

The attacker of the Chivas of Guadalajara, Jos Juan Macas, she spoke Tuesday in an exclusive with MARK is Clear about the possible removal of the Ascent MX, ensures that multiple computers of the Maximum Circuit entrarn in comfort zone if you get to make that decision.

“Because I don’t know what they are doing, soccer competitive, always has to have promotion and relegation, because it is what gives competitiveness, to be always playing to the maximum level. Teams are going to enter in your comfort zone, because if they are in last place they are not going to worry about anything.”

To dems the scorer of the Flock Sacred, comment on his possible participation in the Games Olmpicos of Tokyo 2020.

“It is a process that not all have the luck of living and I am very happy that the prof Jaime I take into account and represent my pas.”

Finaliz commenting on his possible partner with Ral Jimnez: “Happy to be in Guadalajara (Preolmpico), in my house. One always loves to be on the side of players is huge, I delighted that come and it would be a honor to play at his side. We are very different in characteristics, I am more than to be with a pri and l is ms rea, I think that seramos the perfect couple”.

“It is a creative motivation to see that a fellow-countryman est doing things so well in Europe, I have that ilusin and those goals of being all and s that it soon will be.”

