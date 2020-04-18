Coronavirus : Lady Gaga announces a concert global this Saturday

After his fund-raising to the place of WHO, almost tens of millions of dollars, the american star Lady Gaga is organising a Saturday night, following the call of the association Global Citizen. Lady Gaga, Through its relationships, has received dozens of executives of major companies, who have put hand to the pocket.

“I thank caregivers to be at the front, I pray for the victims of the Covid-19I am also thinking of those who have lost their jobs and those who are struggling to feed themselves, ” quipped the singer during a press conference with the WHO.

The concert this Saturday night is part of the same approach to philanthropy, in support of the health staff. Old 34-year-old, Lady Gaga has done the impossible. There will be stars including The Rolling Stones, Elton John, the leader of Coldplay Chris Martin, the footballer David Beckhamthe pop stars Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder… But also the chinese pianist Lang Lang, indian actor starring Shah Rukh Khan and the superstar nigerian Burna Boy, and this, for more than 4 hours.