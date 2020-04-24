Coronavirus : Lady Gaga speaks to Emmanuel Macron on Twitter

After having raised $ 35 million for the fight against the coronavirus, Lady Gaga has named Emmanuel Macron to contribute to the global effort.

Of course, it keeps still through the throat to the postponement of his album Chromatica while we expected it to pace our containment. But this time, we can forgive him. A few hours before that the president and Emmanuel Macron announcement, Monday, April 13, the extension of the containment until 11 may, Lady Gaga was arrested on Twitter to the call to do more to combat the spread of coronavirus across the world.

President @EmmanuelMacron — last year you showed your leadership in the fight against pandemics. We need you to support the global fight against #COVID19 through the @A, @CEPIvaccines & @Gavi. We’re all in this together as #GlobalCitizens. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 13, 2020

READ ALSO : Coronaviruses : Lady Gaga has postponed the release of his new album ” Chromatica “

” Dear president, Emmanuel Macron, last year you had shown your leadership in the fight against pandemics, she says. We need you to support the global fight against the Covid-19 through the united Nations, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Gavi, the Alliance of the vaccine. We are all concerned as citizens of the world. “

$ 35 million

As recalled by The HuffPostthe pop singer has particularly invested in the fight against the sars coronavirus. During a press conference in line for the world health Organization on April 6, it announced that it has raised $ 35 million for this purpose. ” We are all so grateful to the caregivers of the country and the world, she had said then. This pandemic is a catastrophe and I thank them so much for being at the front, I also pray for the victims of the Covid-19. “

READ ALSO : in the Face of coronavirus, God would have said to Lady Gaga that ” all would go well “

She had then announced the postponement of the release of her album, that we waited for 7 April. However, she will hold this Saturday, April 18 a” concert confined to charity “entitled” One World: Together At Home“– between us, we can hardly be more american. It will also be seen Celine Dion, Elton John or Billie Eilish. It will be broadcast live, according to The HuffPoston the platform France.tv of France Televisions between 21 hours and 2 hours, and then re-broadcasted on France 2 between 2 hours and 4 hours in the morning. What to put a little glitter in the dreary Saturday evening.

Photo credit : Jane W/Wikimedia Commons