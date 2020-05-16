Coronavirus: Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro have joined the #AllInChallengepour help the needy – LINFO.re

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro have announced in a video that they would offer a role in the next Scorsese to one of their donors in the context of the #AllInChallenge.

A gift, a role

In the framework of the #AllInChallengecelebrities from the entertainment and sports raising funds for disadvantaged populations in this period pandemic coronavirus. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro also mobilized in the offering of the auction out of the ordinary. While the two actors worked closely with director Martin Scorsese, the trio will be found at the occasion of the next film from Martin Scorsese, entitled ” Killers of the Flower Moon’. The two actors have so say in a video that they would offer a role to one of their donors.

A lunch bonus

’Killers of the Flower Moon’ Martin Scorsese is highly anticipated in 2021. The film, adapted from a successful novel, tells a true story that occurred in Oklahoma in the 1920s. “Bob and I are going to be at the poster of a film titled Killers of the Flower Moon. If you’ve ever wondered what it felt like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance”said Leonardo DiCaprio in a video released Wednesday. The lucky drawn among the donors of the campaign the charity will also have the opportunity to lunch with the two actors and the director, reports Franceinfo.

The #AllInChallenge launched Tuesday, offers “a unique experience” in offering to other celebrities to emulate. All profits will be donated to charitable organizations that distribute food and meals to disadvantaged populations during the measurement of containment against the pandemic Covid-19.

