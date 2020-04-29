Coronavirus – “life in a break, day 39”: mask

HI morning, it has happened an incredible thing.

Perhaps it is the confinement that begins to weigh or falling temperatures, still, it was a moment that inanimate things had not spoken. Remember, the last time it was day 32, we had spent a nice time with a series of small objects have become useless… There, it is the mirror that is released.

This is a nice oval mirror, a little stung, swivel at the top of an old wash that belonged to uncle Bill when he was a small, wooden, feet chiseled white marble. We look to him to see if the mask, it is better to wear the blue side or the white side, pinching the top of the nose, it pulls the small flap to the bottom when the other, there, a voice of tart, begins to criticize : “Oh, no, it’s not going at all ! “