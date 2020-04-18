Coronavirus, live: nearly two million cases of infection in the world

France expects this April 13, the intervention of Emmanuel Macron on the duration of the confinement, which would be extended beyond may 10, according to the entourage of the President. At the same time, after a peak in the number of deaths in the aftermath of the Covid-19, the United States and some european countries, including France, are seeing a decline.

The address of Emmanuel Macron on the duration of the quarantine in France is expected on Monday, a little after 20h. As the esteem of his entourage, the containment, in force since 16 march, will be extended beyond may 10.

According to the latest figures of the Directorate-general of Health, France regrets to this day the death of more than 14,000 people. With 561 deaths listed in 24 hours, this is a decline from the peak last Monday.

Since a few days, some other european countries, such as Italy or even Spain, would identify fewer deaths daily as a result of the disease.

In addition, the United States, a significant decline in the number of deaths recorded in 24 hours is recorded. Thus, the country has listed 1.514 dead in a day, which is less than 400, on 11 April. It is, however, the more grief-stricken in the world by the pandemic, which has swept away the lives of more than 22,000 people.