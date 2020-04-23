Coronavirus: marry in California… behind a glass and mask

UNITED STATES – “I declare to you husband and wife”. In California, the marriage ceremonies were suspended because of the outbreak of coronavirus. But recently, the Orange county allows new couples to hold their civil marriage… in an unusual form.

The officiants are grouped in the parking lot of Anaheim, near Los Angeles. They are installed in cabins of glass in a parking lot, and are addressed to the future husband, standing in front of them, through a walkie-talkie, as you can see in the video above.

The future husband wear a mask. We have already seen more romantic.

