Coronavirus : Pierre Gagnaire explains why he remained silent during the contention

Chef multi-michelin (16 in total) in the Michelin guide, intervention timely in Top ChefPierre Gagnaire was very quiet during the containment when Philippe Etchebest or Michel Sarran, warned the government. He explains today.

Considered as one of the great sages of the French cuisine with its 16 Michelin stars, Pierre Gagnaire is a strong voice in the restoration. During the running of the bulls, while Philippe Etchebest or Michel Sarran took the word in the social networks to call Emmanuel Macron and his government about the dangers of a closure is too long for their tables, Pierre Gagnaire – he remained silent, like a tent. This silence, which is only explained in the columns of Midi Free. He began explaining how he had lived through the containment. “I’m not in panic, perhaps because I have a little experience, a little bit of maturity, said. I’m lucky to have several places in different places : all have been closed. In this story, we were all in the same boat, not worth the effort of taking the head for nothing. ”

Pierre Gagnaire déconfine his word

That said, several institutions, said that many of the charges that accumulate. Not to frighten Pierre Gagnaire prefers to be committed instead of alarmist as their friends Top Chef. “Facing this unprecedented phenomenon, this was not worth adding, crying, moaning, highlights the chief. There is more evil than me, it would have been indecent on my part to put myself forward. ” What Pierre Gagnaire is preferred, it is to communicate with your team to reassure them. “I applied to take the right measures at the right time to be able to say, “Come on, come on, let’s leave together,” he says. I had only one goal in mind : be ready. “ And are for the re-opening of the Duende, the gourmet restaurant of the hotel Imperator in Nimes, which will be this weekend!!!