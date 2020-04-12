Coronavirus. Ronaldo receives strong warning from the government of your country

Editorial Mediotiempo

After the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo outside captured training outdoor in the National Stadium of Madeira in full quarantine for pandemic Coronavirus, the Regional secretariat of Health of Madeira, Portugal launched a strong warning. And is that if well is not forbidden to go out to do exercise, the striker of Juventus did not respect the social distance that is almost an obligation among citizens.

The regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos, commented the case as follows: “Ronaldo has the right to be trained according to the rules as the rest of the citizens. You do not have privileges”, collected local media.

The player is from some weeks ago in his hometown of Madeirawhere has rented a luxurious mansion) training and spending time with his family waiting for the Series To resume your activity for the end of the tournament he was suspended by the alarming outbreak of Coronavirus in Italy.

The Portuguese was not only caught doing this workout outside the house but also walking to the side of your partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children. The Portuguese recently did, via social networks, a awareness campaign on the use of face cloths to mitigate the risks of contracting coronavirus.