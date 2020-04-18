Coronavirus : Sean Penn and his sweetheart Leila George tests free

The Face of coronavirus, the stars are mobilized ! Many of them have made donations to the destination of the personal hospital, patients infected or of individuals and businesses affected economically affected by the pandemic. Sean Penn and his girlfriend Leila George have joined the movement, volunteering at a testing centre.

The foundation’s Core, created by Sean Penn in 2010 after the earthquake in Haiti, fighting against the Covid-19. It operates several centers for testing of the virus in Los Angeles, where citizens can take tests free of charge. Sean Penn was surprised in one of them, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The actor was 59 years and ex-boyfriend of Charlize Theron gave instructions to other volunteers. His new girlfriend Leila George (her full name is Leila George d’onofrio) accompanied him.

The actress of 28 years, indicated to motorists the procedure to follow to pass the test. A baseball cap covered with the logo of the foundation Core on the head, wearing goggles, a surgical mask, coveralls and gloves, Leila had taken all the measures to help safe. Sean Penn was wearing a protective mask, he has learnt to talk to other volunteers.

Sean Penn and Leila George as a couple since the fall of 2016. Lovers make only rare appearances in common, but they go out of their reserves to fight, in their way, and coronavirus.

Thursday 16 April 2020, the United States (through the Centres for prevention and disease control) identified 632 548 cases of infection with the coronavirus, and 31 071 dead.