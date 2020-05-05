Coronavirus : Sharansky donated her Prize Genesis of $1 million

The Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) announced on Monday the names of the 15 recipients of grants from the Price’s Genesis this year. The majority of the funding for the grants comes from the Price-Genesis of $ 1 million, which has been awarded to the famous activist of human rights, Natan Sharansky in December last year.

Sharansky has decided to donate these funds to organizations that fight against the pandemic of sars coronavirus, and that support the people most affected by the pandemic, according to a press release published on Monday.

“The choice of Natan Sharansky as the winner of the Award, Genesis has coincided with the beginning of the worst pandemic humanity has faced in the last hundred years,” said Stan Polovtsev, co-founder and president of the Genesis Prize Foundation.

“Natan was convinced that the most positive impact that it could lead as a Prize winner Genesis was to donate his entire prize of $ 1 million to organizations that are fighting the coronavirus, and that help the people most impacted by this enemy is sneaky and invisible. “

“Many people of good will throughout the world have generously made donations to help the organizations and individuals affected by the COVID-19 ; I am pleased to have the opportunity to contribute to this humanitarian effort,” said Natan Sharansky.

“During the long history of the jewish people, our ability to unite in times of crisis – when we join together and supporting each other – has given us the strength to persevere and face the future with hope and confidence. This is why I can’t imagine a better way to use the funds Price Genesis that fund those who fight against the epidemic of coronavirus, both in Israel and around the world. “

Polovtsev, co-founder of Genesis, explained that a portion of the grants would provide immediate assistance to those most affected ; other grants will progress to more long-term disease.

The first group includes the israeli organization 1221 Assistance for All – service for emergency support for the residents of Jerusalem : ALEH Negev, who works alongside children with severe disabilities ; Association of Rape Crisis Centers of Israel, which provides a response to a 40% increase in the number of cases of domestic violence ; Hillel and Moishe House, which supports isolated older people in Europe and in the ex-soviet Union.

Among the projects the objective of which is inscribed in the longer term are included the grants for the research program of the israel Institute Weizmann aimed to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus, as well as at two american universities, major : Columbia University and New York University (NYU). The grant to the medical Center Irving of the University of Columbia provides funding to allow researchers to develop new treatments, while the subsidy to the School of engineering Tandon of the NYU finance a competition dedicated to students of first and third cycle, aimed at solving the engineering challenge urgent issues raised by the coronavirus, including the creation of materials ” zero contact “, such as the doors, and payment systems.

“New York city registers the highest number of cases of COVID-19 the world ; the city – and its jewish community – is profoundly affected. Grants for Columbia and NYU provide additional resources to the two centres of scientific excellence, world-class New York city where is based the Genesis Prize Foundation – at a time when these centers strive to help the city out of the current crisis, ” said Polovtsians of the GPF.

Morris Kahn speaks on the Twelfth string on the 12th of April 2019 (in screen Capture)

Morris Kahn, a philanthropist israeli deemed to have provided additional funds in honor of Natan Sharansky, said : “We are not fighting only to save the lives of those infected by the COVID-19 ; the cruel reality threatens the lives of many people, including victims of domestic violence as well as those less fortunate who are in need of medical assistance. Mr. Sharansky is an example of what it means to believe truly in life and in his generosity, and his decision to support these important organizations is at the core of jewish values – to be compassionate and help alleviate the suffering of others. “

Isaac Herzog, chairman of the jewish Agency, and chairman of the Award selection Committee Genesis, said : “I admire the decision of Natan of the gift of his price in this period of profound need. The series of projects selected for grants in the Price Genesis is both strategic and comprehensive, and meets the need of immediate humanitarian assistance, as well as preparation for the challenges of tomorrow. The jewish Agency is proud to partner with Natan, and the Price in Genesis in the framework of the philanthropy program of 2020. “

In addition to the fifteen grants, Genesis has also announced a competition special in honor of Sharansky, who will reward the israeli companies working in the fight against the COVID-19 and in the damage mitigation of future pandemics. Start-Up Nation Central, the NGO created by the philanthropist Paul Singer, will organise the competition in partnership with the GPF, in order to promote israeli innovation on a global scale. The GPF and Start-Up Nation Central will award the prize to the israeli companies selected, or who have made a significant contribution to the effort to fight against the COVID-19, is working on the technologies, treatments, or vaccines with promising offering the potential to provide significant benefits in the near future. The winners of the competition, which will take place this summer, will donate the money earned as prizes to charities of their choice.

The Price Genesis annual, nicknamed the “Nobel Prize jewish” by TIME Magazine, reward the individuals extraordinary for their professional accomplishments exceptional, their contributions to humanity, and their commitment to jewish values. The famous leader, activist and a jew, Natan Sharansky was appointed in December 2019 as 8e Award winner, Genesis award, in recognition of his commitment to a life in favour of human rights, democracy and aid to the jewish people and the State of Israel.

Launched in 2013, the Prize is funded via a permanent endowment of $ 100 million established by the Genesis Prize Foundation.

Previous winners of this Award Genesis, which include the former mayor of the city of New York Michael Bloomberg ; actor, producer and peace activist Michael Douglas ; the virtuoso violinist and advocate of individuals with special needs Itzhak Perlman ; the sculptor and defender of the rights of refugees Sir Anish Kapoor ; actress oscar winner and social activist Natalie Portman ; as well as the owner of the New England Patriots and founder of the foundation leading the fight against anti-semitism Robert Kraft.

In 2018, the Genesis Prize Foundation has awarded the judge of the supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg through his prize’s inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award, for his contribution towards social justice and equal rights.

All the winners have chosen causes that are important to them, and the money won as a prize in their honour has been donated to these causes.

Among these initiatives are the support to social entrepreneurship based on the jewish values, the inclusion of mixed families in jewish life, the improvement of the lives of individuals with special needs, the contribution to mitigate the global crisis of refugees, the promotion of the equality of women, as well as the fight against anti-semitism and the efforts to delegitimize the State of Israel.