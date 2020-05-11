Coronavirus : the call for help of Angelina Jolie to the u.s. Congress

Angelina Jolie is concerned for the fate of the children of poor families in the United States. In a letter addressed to the u.s. Congress, she requested that more funds be allocated to food aid.

Angelina Jolie is at the front. During the health crisis, as the star moves heaven and earth to hear the voices of the most disadvantaged, including children. On April 9, last, Angelina Jolie took her pen to alert on this can have the children during the confinement. “We know that stress in the home increases the risk of domestic violence. Isolate a victim from family and friends is a control tactic well-known to attackers, which means that the measures taken to stop the Covid-19 will contribute inadvertently increase the trauma and suffering of vulnerable children”, she wrote at the time. A few days later, Angelina Jolie had a thought for the parents.

A draft law being studied ?

Used forums in newspapers, the actress has chosen this time to write to the u.s. Congressin the interest of children in the country. In a letter dated 20 April, thatUSA Today obtained, it requests the government to increase the funds allocated to the Program for additional assistance to the nutritionthat allows struggling families to have food during the crisis. According to Angelina Jolie, the closing of schools, and therefore lack of access to meals free of charge or at greatly reduced prices, had an impact on the most vulnerable children. “The parents are facing loss of jobs and wages, many of these children are hungry“she wrote.

If the aid program has been increased by 15 billion dollars since the beginning of the crisis of the Covid-19, Angelina Jolie did not find it sufficient, and believes that it would be necessary to unlock more of the funds : “Although the strengthening of the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the name of the program to help us, NDLP) will not counter all the challenges faced by low-income families during a public health emergency, it will help to ensure that fewer children go to bed hungry in our country“. Proposed by the democrats, an increase of 15% of the program has been rejected at the end of last month by the congress, by a majority composed of Republicans. A draft law in this sense would, however, be a new time to the study.